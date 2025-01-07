Mary Pilgrim Inn Salmonella Outbreak in Seattle Sickens 14

by

A Mary Pilgrim Inn Salmonella outbreak in Seattle, Washington has sickened at least 14 people, according to King County Public Health, That facility is located at 14115 Aurora Avenue North in Seattle. The event was two Christmas dinners held on December 25, 2024 and a meal of leftovers on December 26, 2024. Illness onset dates range from December 25, 2024 to December 28, 2024. Five people have been hospitalized because they are so sick.

The Mary Pilgrim Inn is a temporary emergency housing shelter in the city. Two Christmas dinners were served on Christmas Day, and leftovers were available the next day. The food at these events was only available for Mary Pilgrim Inn residents and staff, and the events were not open to the public.

The 14 people who have been identified so far have tested positive for Salmonella bacteria. Public health officials visited the facility on December 31, 2024. The investigation is in early stages, and public health officials are learning more about how Salmonella may have made people sick.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection can begin at any time within 12 to 72 hours of exposure to the bacteria. Most people suffer from fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Most patients recover without medical care, but some, especially the elderly and those with compromised immune systems stems, may need to be hospitalized.