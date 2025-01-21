Monkey Spit BBQ Sauces Recalled For Milk, Wheat, Soy

by

Monkey Spit BBQ Sauces are being recalled because they may contain milk, wheat, and soy, three of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease or is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat any of these items. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Monkey Spit of Nipomo, California.

The recalled products were sold through mail order from the company’s website and were also sold locally in retail stores on the central coast of California. The recall was triggered when an FDA inspection found that undeclared allergens were in the products.

The recalled products are packaged in 12 ounce glass bottles. They include Monkey Mop BBQ Sauce, because it may contain undeclared milk. The best by date that is stamped on the product label is 11/07/2026A. Also recalled is Swamp Mob BBQ Sauce because it may contain undeclared soy. The best by date for that product is 12/13/2025A. Finally, Atomic Mop BBQ Sauce is being recalled because it may contain undeclared milk and wheat. The best by date for this last product is 03/19/2026D.

If you purchased any of these products and you are allergic to the allergens listed, or you have lactose intolerance or celiac disease, do not consume them. You can throw the products away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.