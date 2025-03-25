More Habibi’s Mediterranean Dips Recalled For Peanut

by

More Habibi’s Mediterranean Dips are being recalled because they may contain peanuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. There have been allergic reactions reported. The recalling firm is Habibi’s Mediterranean Foods Ltd.

Habibi’s Mediterranean Hummus Lebanese Style was recalled for undeclared peanuts on March 19, 2025. Six products are being added to the recall; some are in different size packages. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) web site.

These products were sold at the retail level in Alberta and British Columbia and may have been sold in other provinces and territories. They are all Habibi’s Mediterranean brand.

The recalled items include Baba Ganoush Smoked Eggplant Dip in 200 gram packages with UPC number 6 83830 00222 4 and best by date, or code, of 06/17/25; Hummus Basil & Garlic in 240 gram packages with UPC number 6 83830 00444 0 and codes 06/10/25 and 06/17/25 is recalled; and Hummus Basil & Garlic in 450 gram containers with UPC number 6 83830 01150 9 and codes 06/10/25 and 06/17/25 is included.

Hummus Beirut Style Za’atar Cumin is included in this recall. It is packaged in 240 gram containers, with UPC number 6 83830 01123 3 and codes 06/10/25 and 06/17/25. Hummus Fire Roasted Pepper is also recalled. It is in 240 gram containers, with UPC number 6 83830 01124 0 and code 06/10/25. Hummus Fire Roasted Pepper is recalled; it is in 450 gram containers with UPC number 6 83830 01125 7 and code 06/10/25.

Hummus Kalamata Olive Tapenade in 240 gram containers is included in this recall. That product has the UPC number 6 83830 00999 5 and codes 06/10/25 and 06/17/25. Hummus Lebanese Style in 240 gram packages is recalled. It has the UPC number 6 83830 00111 1 and codes 06/10/25, 06/17/25, and 06/24/25.

Hummus Lebanese Style in 450 gram packages is recalled. It has the UPC number 6 83830 00911 7 and codes 06/10/25, 06/17/25, and 06/24/25. Finally, Hummus Sriracha Jalapeño is recalled. It is packaged in 200 gram containers, has the UPC number 6 83830 00555 3, and the codes 06/1025 and 06/17/25.

If you purchased any of these items and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat them. You can throw these dips away in a secure trash can, or you can take the back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.