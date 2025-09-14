Nutrifresh Pistachio Products Recalled For Salmonella in Canada

by

Nutrifresh pistachio products are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination in Canada. The recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) during its investigation into a Salmonella outbreak. The recalling firms are Les Aliments Nutrifresh Limitee, 9536-1523 Quebec Inc. Each company listed is responsible for some, but not necessarily all, of the recalled products.

These products were sold at the retail level in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the notice.

The recalled items include Pistachios that were packaged in variable size containers because they were clerk served. They were available for sale from June 19 up to and including August 30, 2025 at Choco Noix, 3652 boul. de la Concord E, Laval, Quebec. Also recalled is Nutrifresh Green Pista sold in variable size bags. There is no UPC number for this product, and there is either no code or the code number 306.24IR41. It was sold up to and including August 26, 2025.

Nutrifresh Green Pistachio is included in this recall. It was sold in variable size bags, with no UPC number. There is either no code or the code number 306.24IR41, sold up to and including August 26, 2025. Finally, Nutrifresh Pistachio Vert is also recalled. It was also sold in variable size bags up to and including August 26, 2025. There is no UPC number and there is either no code or the code number 206.24IR41.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.