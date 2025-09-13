Shaik Al Kar Plain Halva Recall in Canada For Salmonella Updated

by

The Shaik Al Kar Plain Halva recall in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination has been updated to include more distribution information. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product, according to the earlier recall notice. The recalling firm is Shaik Al Kar. The link in the recall notice is for the 8-26-25 recall, not the 09-09-2025 recall as listed in the notice.

The recalled product was also sold in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia, in addition to Alberta, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan. The recalled product is Shaikh Al Kar Plain Halva that is packaged in 4o0 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 253011 500647. and the best before date is 2026.August.25. The code on the product is BN number 260824.V.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the Halva away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping or double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this item, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.