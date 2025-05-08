Organic Traditions Jumbo Pumpkin Seeds Recalled For Salmonella

by

Organic Traditions Jumbo Pumpkin Seeds are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Advantage Health Matters.

These pumpkin seeds were sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled product is Organic Traditions Jumbo Pumpkin Seeds that are packaged in 227 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the the product label is 6 27733 00175 5, and the codes are L250212160 and L250319170. Also recalled is the same product but packaged in 454 gram containers. The UPC number for that product is 6 27733 00180 9, and the code is L250319171.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. Typical symptoms include fever, chills, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do get sick, see your doctor.