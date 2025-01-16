Otto Meyer’s Sausages Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

Otto Meyer’s sausages in two flavors are being recalled because they contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. There have been no reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date. The recalling firm is UP Products, doing business as Meyer Wholesale, of Ewen, Michigan.

About 400 pounds of sausages are included in this recall. The ready to eat pork and beef Polish sausage and raw pork and beef potato sausage were produced on dates ranging from October 30, 2024 to January 7, 2025.

The recalled products are 5″ x 8″ vacuum sealed packages containing Otto Meyer’s Premium Sausage Polish Sausage. The lot codes 24304, 24318, 24326, and 24346 are printed on a sticker on the item.

Also recalled is bulk packed Otto Meyer Premium Sausage Potato Sausage in 12″ x 24″ clear bags. This is a raw product. The dates 1/6/25 and 1/7/25 are handwritten on the label.

These items have the establishment number EST. M1733 that is printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to a restaurant and to retail locations in Michigan, and one retail location in Wisconsin. Those locations were not named in the recall notice.

If you bought either of these items and are allergic to or sensitive to soy, do not eat it. You can throw these sausages away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.