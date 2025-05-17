Poppies Mini Eclairs Recalled in Canada For Generic E. coli

by

Poppies Mini Eclairs are being recalled in Canada because they may be contaminated with generic E. coli. Generic E. coli means that officials have not determined the serovar of this pathogen. The recall notice didn’t mention whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Poppies Bakeries LLC.

The recalled pastries were sold in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario at the retail level. The recalled product is Poppies Mini Eclairs that are packaged in 455 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 08563 95450 1. The best before date for this item is 2026 AL 03. And the code on the label is L1L4024. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the notice.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it and do not serve it to others. You can throw the pastries away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate these pastries, monitor your health for the symptoms of and E. coli infection for the next 10 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.