FDA weighs in on the Lyons and Sysco Shakes deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least 42 people, hospitalized 41, and killed 14. The outbreak has ended. That is and increase of four more illnesses and two more deaths since the last update was issued in February 2025.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), California (4), Colorado (1), Connecticut (2), Florida (2), Illinois (5), Indiana (3), Maryland (1), Michigan (2), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Nevada (1), New York (3), North Carolina (2), Ohio (1), Oklahoma (1), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (2), Texas (6), Washington (1), and West Virginia (1). The patient age range was from 43 to 101 years. Illness onset dates ranged from August 17, 2028 to March 13, 2025.

The shakes were recalled by Lyons Magnus on February 22, 2025. They should no longer be on the market, but since they are frozen and last a long time, some could still be available in institutional freezers. No one should consume these shakes. They were distributed to foodservice customers, hospitals, and long term care facilities.

The outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes was found at Prairie Farms Dairy, where the shakes were manufactured. This matches the strains found in patient isolates, meaning that they likely got sick from consuming these shakes. Whole genome sequencing was used on the samples and the patient isolates.

This outbreak has a long history. It was investigated in 2018, 2021, and 2023 but even though investigators knew that patients lived in nursing homes and long term care facilities, they could not identify the food responsible. New illnesses were reported in February 2025, and then traceback identified a product of interest. When the outbreak strain was found in environmental samples from Prairie Farm, the investigation was publicized.

There were 14 deaths, reported from nine states: California, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington. Most people in this outbreak lived in long-term care facilities or were hospitalized before they got sick.