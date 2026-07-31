Health Alert For Red’s Steak Cilantro Lime Burrito For Egg

A public health alert has been issued for Red’s Steak Cilantro Lime Burrito by the USDA because it contains egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. A recall was not requested because this product is no longer available for consumers to purchase. The recalling firm is Red’s All Natural of North Sioux City, South Dakota.

The recalled item was produced on June 19, 2026. It is a 3 pound 2 ounce carton containing 10 individually wrapped Red’s Steak Cilantro Lime Burritos. The production lots that are marked on the side of the package label are L1 SD6170 1503, L1 SD6170 1535, L1 SD6170 1606, L1 SD6170 1639, L1 SD6170 1717, L1 SD6170 1750, L1 SD6170 1831, L1 SD6170 1908, L1 SD6170 1954, L1 SD6170 2031, L1 SD6170 2108, and L1 SD6170 2130.

Each burrito has the establishment number EST 46069 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to Costco locations in the states of Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota.

The problem was discovered by a consumer who found that the product labeled as the burrito was a different product that contains egg.

The USDA is concerned that this product could be in consumers’ freezers. Please check your freezer to see if you bought it. If you do, and you cannot eat egg for any reason, don’t eat it. You can throw the burritos away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.