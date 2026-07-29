Increase in Salmonella Illnesses in Colorado Concerns Authorities

A significant increase in Salmonella illnesses in Colorado has authorities concerned, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE). As of July 28, 2026, there are more than 250 people in that state that are sick with salmonellosis. Historically, Colorado has averaged 125 cases during the month of July.

Officials have not confirmed a specific food, restaurant, supplier or other source yet. They are conducting traceback using information given to them by patients to try to identify the source of the pathogen. CDPHE is coordinating with local public health agencies, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and public health partners in other states to try to identify any possible connections to cases in other states, a food, or brand name.

In the past, Salmonella outbreaks have been linked to many different types of food, including chicken, especially chicken that is undercooked or not held at a safe temperature, eggs, eggs, and more eggs; and produce such as cucumbers. Recent outbreaks have been linked to meal delivery services, cantaloupe and dietary supplements, as well as restaurants.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning usually begin within 6 to 72 hours after eating food or drinking something contaminated with the bacteria. People typically suffer from chills, fever, headache, stomach cramps and pain, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you have been experiencing those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak of Salmonella illnesses in Colorado.

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