Prepared Monkfish Liver Recalled For Undeclared Milk

January 16, 2025

Prepared Monkfish Liver is being recalled because it contains milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a seiorus reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is New York Mutual Trading Company of Secaucus, New Jersey.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level and mainly through restaurants in these states: Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York.

The recalled item is Prepared Monkfish Liver (Ankimobo) that is packaged in a 7.05 ounce gray polyethylene vacuum pouch. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 72546611224. The lot code for the product is the expiration date of 2025.6.30. Any product with a date before this code is also included in this recall. This item was last distributed on December 14, 2024.

The recall was triggered when the company found that product containing milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen.

If you purchased this product and you cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

