President Brand Licorice Plum Recalled For Sulfites and Color

by

President Brand Licorice Plum is being recalled because it contains undeclared sulfites and the unallowed color amaranth. Anyone who is sensitive to sulfites could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. And amaranth is also known as FD&C Red No. 2, which was banned by the FDA in 1976 because of concerns about its potential carcinogenicity. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is East CK Trading of Long Island City, New York.

The recall notice states, “The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reactions in some asthmatics. Anaphylactic shock could occur in certain sulfite sensitive individuals upon ingesting 10 milligrams or more of sulfites. Analysis of the “Licorice Plum” revealed they contained 29.1 milligrams per serving.”

The recalled product was sold nationwide at the retail level and through mail order. The President Brand Licorice Plum is packaged in an 8 ounce clear plastic bottle with a red and orange lid and a picture of the product on the front. The UPC code that is stamped on the label is 0077-20729.

The recall was triggered when routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and analysis by Food Laboratory found sulfites in the product.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.