Raisin Bran Muffins Sold in MN Recalled For Undeclared Walnut

Raisin Bran Muffins sold in the Twin cities area in Minnesota are being recalled because they may contain walnuts that are not listed on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to walnuts, or tree nuts, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is JE Bakery 2019 of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This item was distributed at the retail level at Cub Foods, Jerry’s Foods, and County Market stores in the Twin Cities. The recalled item was mislabeled and the package may actually contains Glorious Morning Muffins that were made with walnuts instead of Raisin Bran Muffins.

The recalled item is Raisin Bran Muffins that are packaged in a six count clear muffin container. The sell by date of 2/18/2025 is stamped on the product label. The UPC number is 0 29341-00233 . The mislabeling issue was discovered when one of our retail locations reported the error. All stores that carried the muffins have been notified and have removed the mislabeled product from their shelves.

If you purchased this product and you cannot eat walnuts for any reason, do not eat them. You can throw the muffins away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.