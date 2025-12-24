by

A raw oysters Salmonella Telelkebir outbreak has sickened at least 64 people in 22 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC and FDA do not yet know if there is a common source for these contaminated oysters.

The case count by state is: Arizona (3), California (2), Colorado (3), Connecticut (2), Delaware (2), Florida (3), Georgia (4), Illinois (1), Kentucky (1), Maine (1), Massachusetts (3), Missouri (1), New Jersey (6), New York (7), North Carolina (1), Pennsylvania (10), South Carolina (3), South Dakota (1), Tennessee (1), Maryland (1), Texas (2), and Virginia (6). Illness onset dates range from June 21, 2025 to November 28, 2025.

Of 44 people who gave information to public health officials, 20 have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 45%, more than double the typical hospitalization rate for a Salmonella outbreak, which is 20%. And the multiplier epidemiologists use for Salmonella outbreaks, since so many people do not report their illness, is 31.3, which means that there are likely 2000 people sick in this outbreak.

In interviews, 20 out of 27 patients, or 74%, said they ate raw oysters the week before they got sick. This was significantly higher than the 1.6% of respondents who reported eating that shellfish in the FoodNet Population Survey. This stark difference suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from eating raw oysters.

And whole genome sequencing conducted on patient isolates showed that patient samples are closely related genetically. This also suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from eating the same food.

Remember, especially if you are in a high risk group for serious complications from food poisoning, such as the elderly and pregnant women, that oysters can be contaminated with pathogens any time of the year. You can’t tell if an oyster is contaminated by looking at it. And hot sauce and lemon juice do not destroy pathogens like Salmonella.

If you choose to eat oysters, cook them thoroughly first. Discard shellfish that are not closed before cooking. Only eat shellfish that open during cooking. In the shell, boil until the shells open, or steam for 4 to 9 minutes. Out of the shell, boil for at least 3 minutes, bake at 450°F for 10 minutes, or fry in oil for at least 3 minutes at 375°F.

If you have eaten raw oysters and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this raw oyster Salmonella Telelkebir outbreak.