Reminder: All Lots of Gerber Teething Sticks Recalled

Reminder: all lots of Gerber Teething Sticks are recalled for a potential choking hazard. The company is issuing this reminder because they have received reports that this product is still available for sale in some physical stores and online. In addition, this recall is now expanded to include another size of the sticks. The recall was initiated after the company received consumer complaints of choking incidents. The recalling firm is Gerber Products Company.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide at the retail level. You can see more pictures of these recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled products are:

Gerber Snacks for Baby soothe ‘n’ chew Teething Sticks, Strawberry Apple, Net Weight 3.2 ounce (90 grams), with UPC number 0 15000 04618 7, all lot codes

Gerber Snacks for Baby soothe ‘n’ chew Teething Sticks, Banana, Net Weight 3.2 ounce (90 grams), with UPC number 0 15000 04608 8, all lot codes

Gerber Snacks for Baby soothe ‘n’ chew Teething Sticks, Banana, Net Weight 1.58 ounce (45 grams), with UPC number 0 15000 01015 7, all lot codes

The previously issued recall was for only the strawberry apple and one size of the banana sticks in 3.2 ounce containers. The newly added product is the Banana flavor in 1.58 ounce packages.

If you purchased any of these products, take them away from your child immediately. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, after double bagging or wrapping the Teething Sticks so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.