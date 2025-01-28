Rural King Bacon Seasoning Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

Rural King Bacon Seasoning and Wabash Valley Farms Bacon Seasoning are being recalled because they may contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the package label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is TS Food Packaging.

These products were distributed nationwide through retail stores and were also sold online. The recalled products are Rural King Bacon Seasoning and Wabash Valley Farms Bacon Seasoning that are packaged in 4.2 ounce plastic jars that have the lot numbers 17324s, 27824s, and 30324s stamped on the label. Also recalled are the 1 ounce sample gift packets that are marked with the lot numbers 16524SP, 16624SP, 23424SP, 26324SP, 26424SP, 26724SP, 20624S, and 20724S..

The recall was triggered when the company realized that the ingredient that was made with soy was a substitute provided by a supplier without notification. Corrective actions are in place to prevent a recurrence of this problem.

If you purchased this product and you are allergic to or sensitive to soy, do not eat it. You can throw the seasoning away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.