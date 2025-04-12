Safetussin Max Strength Blister Packs Recalled For Packaging

by

Safetussin Max Strength Blister Packs for cough, colds, and flu are being recalled for violating the federal regulations for child resistant packaging. This poses a poisoning risk if children get ahold of the product. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The distributor is Kramer Laboratories of Bridgewater, New Jersey, a subsidiary of Arcadia Consumer Healthcare of Bridgewater, New Jersey. The product was manufactured in India.

This product was sold at HEB, Harris-Teeter, and other regional grocery stores and independently owned pharmacies nationwide from July 2024 through March 2025 for about $11.00.

The Safetussin over-the-counter cold medicine contains acetaminophen, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging of the products is not child-resistant as a tablet can be pushed through the foil.

The recalled product is Safetussin Max Strength Multi-Symptom Cough, Cold and Flu tablets blister packs. The pills are in 24 count caplet blister packs. They are labeled with “Safetussin,” “Multi-Symptom,” “Cough, Cold & Flu” and “Safe for adults with High Blood Pressure, Diabetes.” The caplets are packaged in a blue, orange, and red cardboard box with the drug facts label on the back.

Please check to see if you have this product in your home. If you do, immediately make sure that children cannot access this product. Contact Kramer Laboratories for information on how to reduce or dispose of the caplets for a full refund. Only the packaging is being recalled, not the medicine itself, but both should be discarded/returned.