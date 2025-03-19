Savage Chicken Cat Food Recalled For Bird Flu Risk

by

Savage Chicken Cat Food is being recalled for possible bird flu risk. There have been pet illnesses reported that may be linked to the food. The recalling firm is Savage Pet of El Cajon, California.

One cat in Colorado contracted H5N1 after allegedly eating the food. Colorado State University Laboratory tested sealed packets of Savage Cat Food using PCR testing for H5N1. The PCR test results were “non-negative”. The product with “non-negative” PCR results was sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa for virus isolation testing.

The product was removed from the market while awaiting final test results. On 02/17/25 every retailer who may have received the lot code in question was contacted and told to return it for destruction.

On 03/06/25 the NVSL virus isolation testing results confirmed the virus to be negative. On 3/13/2025 Savage Pet was made aware of an additional case in New York of a kitten that was feeding lot 11152026 who contracted avian flu. Further testing is ongoing.

The recalled product is Savage Pet Chicken Cat Food that is packaged in either 84 ounce large boxes or 21 ounce small boxes. The lot code/best by date is 11152026. It was sold through retailers in the states of California, Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

If you bought this pet food, do not feed it to your cat. You should return it to the place of purchase for proper destruction, and a full refund. Don’t throw it away, as other animals may find it and eat it and potentially spread the virus.