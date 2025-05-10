Schalk Mühle Austrian Pumpkin Seeds Recalled For Salmonella

by

Schalk Mühle Austrian Pumpkin Seeds are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. The recall notice did not mention whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Canada Nut.

These seeds were sold to warehouses in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

The recalled product is Schalk Mühle Organic Austrian Pumpkin Seeds, A Quality, that are packaged in 25 kilogram containers. There is no UPC number for this product. The codes for this item are Lot number 248964, best by date 31.10.2026, and the reference number 248964-5001-01.

If you purchased these pumpkin seeds, do not eat them and do not sell or serve them to others. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after double bagging them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the vendor for a full refund.

If you ate these pumpkin seeds, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which can include fever, chills, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do get sick, see your doctor.