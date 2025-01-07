Some Fromagerie des Grondines Cheeses Recalled in Canada

by

Some Fromagerie des Grondines cheeses are being recalled in Canada for possible generic E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Aux Terroirs.

The cheeses were sold at the retail level in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec.

While generic E. coli may not make you seriously ill, it is an indicator of fecal contamination. And you can get sick from Staphylococcus aureus.

The recalled products are all Fromagerie des Grondines brand. None have a UPC number. The cheeses were sold in variable size packages. All units sold up to and including December 5, 2024 are included in this recall.

The recalled cheeses include Festin Soft Cheese, Tomme de la chevrotière raw goat milk semi soft cheese, D’eschambault, Tomme des galets raw sheep goat milk semi soft, Raclé, Clos des roches raw milk firm paste, Grondines, Le Grand 2, and Foin-de-grèves.

If you purchased any of these Fromagerie des Grondines cheeses, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping them so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.