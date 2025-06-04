Springville Meat Recalls Beef Jerky and Snacks For Fish

by

Springville Meat is recalling beef jerky and beef snack stick products along with elk, venison and buffalo jerky products because they may contain anchovies, or fish, that is not declared on the labels. Anyone who is allergic to finfish could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No confirmed reports of allergic reactions have been received by the company to date. The recalling firm is Springville Meat & Cold Storage of Springville, Utah.

There is about 15,338 pounds of these heat-treated shelf stable ready to eat products that are included in this recall. They were produced on various dates from May 30, 2023 to May 30, 2025. You can see the long list of recalled products, along with pictures of product labels and the lot numbers, at the USDA web site.

The brand names of these recalled products include Uncommon Ground, Papa Rays, Spear, Dry Lakes Ranch, Smokehouse Jerky Company, Twisselman, Wild Green Water Ranch, Mr. Bills, Nut Garden, Prospector John’s, John & Doug’s, Knotts & Co., Killer, Miguel’s, Big D’s, Bear’s, Bubba’s, Soldier Summit, Theurer’s Quality Meats, and TX Jerky Man.

Also recalled are the brands Triple R. Farms, World Class Exotic Jerky, Willows HuckLand, World’s Best Jerky, Steve’s, Rocky J’s, JD’s, Papa Joe’s, Jody’s, Killer, IFA Agronomy, Bear Valley, Triple R Farms, Really Really Good, Bear Valley, Jody’s, Mr. Bills, Idaho City Grocery, Last Stop, and Jeff’s Famous.

These products all have the establishment number EST. 20528 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were sold at the retail level nationwide.

If you purchased any of these products and are allergic to finfish, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you and take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.