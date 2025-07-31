SunBiotics Activated Almonds Chocolate Recalled For Salmonella

by

SunBiotics Activated Almonds Infused with Probiotics, Oat Milk Chocolate, is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. The firm detected Salmonella on one batch of the product. Because this recall notice was not posted on the regular FDA page, but instead on the Enforcements Reports page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Windy City Organics of Northbrook, Illinois.

This product was sold at the retail level in the states of Alaska, New York, Colorado, North Carolina, Nevada, Michigan, and California. The recalled item is SunBiotics Activated Almonds Infused with Probiotics, Oat Milk Chocolate that is packaged in a net weight 1 ounce container. The lot number that is stamped on the product label is B3252, and the expiration date for this item is 08/30/2026. The are 196 units of this product included in this recall.

If you bought this item, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging the product so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.