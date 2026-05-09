Alarjawi Green Zaatar Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

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Alarjawi Green Zaatar is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Greenworld Food Express Inc.

This item was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories.

The recalled product is Alarjawi Green Zaatar that is packaged in 450 gram brown bags with a dark green banner and a picture of the product on the front. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 212055 026230. And the codes are P: 29/04/2025 and E: 28/10/2026 K1.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping this product so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this item, especially if was not cooked, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.