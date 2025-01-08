by

The bird flu outbreak has killed millions of wild birds and domestic poultry. The virus has spread to dairy cows, cats, dogs, goat kids, bears, foxes, seals, coyotes, raccoons, skunks, squirrels, mice, rabbits, minks, and other wild animals, as well as humans. Avoiding contact with sick animals is the first measure of prevention. But you should also know the symptoms of bird flu in humans to protect yourself and your family.

The CDC has released details of symptoms of bird flu in humans. Symptoms usually begin two to seven days after exposure to a sick animal; the average is three days.

The first symptoms usually include eye irritation and redness. Some people may have a mild fever, cough, and sore throat. A runny nose or stuffy nose, headaches, fatigue , and muscle of body aches follow. Less common symptoms are diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting.

Signs of moderate to severe bird flu include high fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, altered consciousness, and seizures.

Complications of this infection can include respiratory failure, pneumonia, acute kidney injury, multi organ failure, sepsis, septic shock, and inflammation of the brain.

The illness usually lasts a few days to less than two weeks. People who have compromised immune systems or other health problems are more susceptible to this virus. Some people have tested positive but have shown no symptoms.

If you or a member or your family has been in contact with a sick animal or bird and has been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor as soon as possible.

Cats who are infected with bird flu can have decreased appetite, lethargy, fever, may cough sneeze, or have nasal discharge. Some cats may have tremors, seizures, or be uncoordinated. Eye or nose discharge may be present.

Dogs with bird flu may have a fever, lethargy, loss of appetite, respiratory issues such as difficulty breathing, a couch, or sore throat. the anemia may also have red, finalized, or infected eyes, or eye discharge. Diarrhea, vomiting, or a runny nose may also be present.

Birds with bird flu may have low energy or appetite, purple discoloration or swelling of body parts, reduced egg production, lack of coordination, nasal discharge, coughing or sneezing, and diarrhea.

If your pet is showing signs of this illness, see your veterinarian as soon as possible.