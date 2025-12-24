Tokyo Stop Teriyaki E. coli Outbreak in Bellevue, WA Sickens 5

by

A Tokyo Stop Teriyaki E. coli outbreak in Bellevue, Washington has sickened at least five people, according to King County Public Health. Four of those patients have been hospitalized. That establishment is located at 1504 145th Place SouthEast in Bellevue.

The meal date range is from November 24, 2025 to November 26, 2025. Illness onset dates are from November 26, 2025 to December 1, 2025. The investigation is ongoing.

Patient isolates that were tested using whole genome sequencing were found to be very similar genetically, which means that it is likely they got sick from eating contaminated food from that restaurant. There is one more person in King County whose illness matches the other five cases, but that person did not eat food from Tokyo Stop Teriyaki. This illness may have occurred from the same contaminated food served elsewhere, or may have come from another source.

Public health officials are asking for the public’s help. If you ate at that restaurant in November or December 2025 and have developed E. coli symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, severe abdominal cramps, diarrhea, including bloody diarrhea, and fever, fill out the county’s survey. This may help identify the source of the outbreak and prevent more illnesses.

On December 12, 2025, public health asked the restaurant to close. It was inspected on December 13. Inspectors found several problems that may have contributed to the outbreak, including sinks for washing raw meats and vegetables placed too close together, and tools and surfaces used to prepare raw meat that were not properly sanitized.

Officials worked with the restaurant to conduct a full cleaning and disinfection, and to improve their food safety practices. On a visit on December 15, 2025, officials found that the cleaning was done properly and that employees were following requred food safety procedures. The restaurant was reopened.

If you ate at that restaurant in November or December 2025 and have been experiencing the symptoms of an E. coli infection, see your doctor. You may be part of this Tokyo Stop Teriyaki E. coli outbreak.