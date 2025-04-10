Trophy Nut Honey Roasted Peanuts Recalled For Cashews

by

Trophy Nut Honey Roasted Peanuts are being recalled because the packages may contain cashews, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to cashews should have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One consumer reaction has been reported to the company in connection with this issue. There are 143 cases of this product included in this recall. The recalling firm is Trophy Nut Company of Tipp City, Ohio.

This product was sold in the states of Ohio and Illinois in Heinen’s grocery stores between October 24, 2024 and April 4, 2025. The recalled product is Trophy Nut Honey Roasted Peanuts that are packaged in an 8.25 ounce compostable can with lid. This product has a “best if used by” date of 10-01-2025 and “best by” date of 10-3-2025 that are stamped on the bottom of the can. The UPC number for this item which is on the label is 20601401877.

The recall was triggered after the consumer complaint. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process.

If you purchased this product and you are allergic to cashews, do not eat it. You can throw this item away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.