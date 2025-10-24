tru fru Dark + White Chocolate Freeze-Dried Strawberries Recalled

by

tru fru Dark + White Chocolate Freeze-Dried Strawberries are being recalled because they may be contaminated with foreign material, more specifically pieces of metal. This poses a choking, tooth injury, and GI tract injury hazard. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Georgia Nut Company of Skokie, Illinois.

These items were distributed in the United States. They may have been purchased thorough retail stores and online, including but not limited to: Albertsons, CVS, Food Lion, H-E-B, Hungryroot, Ingles Markets, Kroger, Stew Leonard’s, and Target. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the notice.

The recalled products include tru fru Dark + White Chocolate Freeze-Dried Strawberries that are packaged in a 1.7 ounce retail pouch with UPC number 850048358331., and a 3.4 ounce retail pouch with UPC number 850048358270. The strawberries were also packaged in a 13 ounce retail pouch with UPC number 85004835837. You can see the long list of codes for these items at the FDA Enforcement Reports page.

Also recalled is tru fru Strawberries + Creme Freeze-Dried Fresh that are packaged in a 3.4 ounce retail pouch. The UPC number for this item is 850048358249. And you can see the long list of code numbers for this item at the FDA’s Enforcement reports page.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.