Moringa Leaf Powder Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 11 in 7 States

A Moringa Leaf Powder Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 11 people in seven states and has hospitalized three, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This product is the dried leaf of the Moringa tree. It’s also known as Member’s Mark Super Greens powdered supplement that is sold at Sam’s Club stores.

The case count by state is: Florida (2), Kansas (2), Michigan (1), North Carolina (1), New York (1), South Carolina (1), and Virginia (3). Illness onset dates range from May 12, 2025 to September 4, 2025. The hospitalization rate is 27%, higher than the typical hospitalization rate for a Salmonella outbreak, which is 20%. The patient age range is from 13 to 65 years.

State and local public health officials interviewed patients about the foods they ate the week before they got sick. Of 10 people interviewed, 9, or 90%, said they ate powdered dietary supplements. Six of those nine people said they ate Member’s Mark Super Greens Powder. Three people reported eating other products containing moringa leaf powder.

Officials in Michigan collected an open sample of Member’s Mark Super Greens Powder from a sick person’s home for testing. The sample tested positive for Salmonella bacteria. Whole genome sequencing showed that the Salmonella in the supplement powder is closely related to bacteria from patient isolates. In addition, officials in Virginia collected an open container of moringa leaf powder from a sick person’s home. It also tested positive for Salmonella, and whole genome sequencing showed it is closely related to bacteria from sick people.

In addition, the FDA conducted traceback based on what patients ate. Traceback records for organic moringa leaf powder collected from the supply chain for all eight points of sale converged at a direct importer of that powder sourced from Vallon Farm Direct PVT LTD in India. A single lot of organic moringa leaf powder with lot code VFD/ORG/MORP/L/24 with the best by date of November 2027 from Vallon Farm Direct of India can explain all illnesses included in the traceback investigation.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can discard it in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this dietary supplement, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.