Tzatziki Sauce Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

Five types of tzatziki sauce and yogurt are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. There is no mention of whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product since it was posted on the FDA Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is Grecian Delight/Kronos of Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

The recalled products were sold in these states: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The recalled products include Grecian Delight Tzatziki sauce that is packaged in a 3.75 pound tub. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 07365000286, and the SKU number is SAL028. The lot numbers are 4303 and 4304. Also recalled is Sysco Classic Tzatziki sauce that is also packaged in 3.75 pound tubs. The UPC number for this item is 074865886277 and the SKU number is SAL9669136. The lot number is 110124.

Also recalled is US Foods Chef’s Line Greek Yogurt Tzatziki that is packaged in 4 pound tubs, with UPC number 758108679962 and SKU number SAL519448. The lot number is 4303. Nick The Greek Tzatziki Pail in 42 pound pails is included in this recall. The UPC number is 10075365177787 and the SKU number is SA000084. The lot number is 4305.

Finally, Nick The Greek Spicy Yogurt Pail, packaged in 42 pound pails, is recalled. The UPC number for this item is 10075365177756, and the SKU number is SA000085. The lot number is 4305. No pictures of the recalled items were provided in the recall notice.

If you bought these items, do not eat them and do not sell or serve them to others. You can throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.