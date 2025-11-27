Whole Foods Sold Twin Sisters Cheese Recalled For E. coli O103

by

Whole Foods sold Twin Sisters cheese that has been recalled for possible E. coli O103 contamination. The cheese was received by Whole Foods from Peterson Company. There is an E. coli outbreak linked to Twin Sisters cheeses, but because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses are linked to these specific cheeses. The recalling firm is WFM Purchasing of Austin, Texas.

The Peterson Company recalled Whatcom Blue and Farmhouse cheeses on October 28, 2025, but Whole Foods was not mentioned in that recall notice. That notice, published on the FDA’s recall page, stated, “These illnesses are not associated with consumption of cheese items that were re-packaged by Peterson Company.”

The cheeses were sold in Whole Foods stores in the states of Washington and Oregon. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the notice.

The recalled products include Whatcom Blue cheese that is sliced and packaged in deli plastic wrap with Whole Foods scale labels. The PLU number is 20667900000, and the sell by dates were 10/27/2025 to 11/16/2025. Also recalled is Whatcom Farmhouse cheese, that is also sliced and packaged in deli plastic wrap with Whole Foods scale labels. The PLU number for that cheese is 22386900000, and the sell by dates are 10/27/2025 to 11/16/2025.

If you bought these cheeses, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these cheeses, monitor your health for the symptoms of an E. coli infection and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure that is caused by Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) bacteria. If you do get sick, see your doctor.