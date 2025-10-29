Peterson Company Recalls Twin Sisters Creamery Cheeses

by

The Peterson Company is recalling Twin Sisters Creamery cheeses for possible E. coli O103 contamination. There is an outbreak linked to these products; two people in Washington state and one person in Oregon are sick.

These cheeses were distributed to retailers and food businesses, including caterers, distributors, and restaurants, in the states of Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington between August 14, 2025 and October 24, 2025. These Whatcom Blue and Farmhouse cheeses are roughly 5 to 6 ounce half moon shaped pieces packaged in clear plastic wrap. These codes are printed on the label or on a small tan to orange sticker on each piece:

Item# 28855 Whatcom Blue – MFG Code 793511

Item# 28855 Whatcom Blue – MFG Code 781511

Item# 28855 Whatcom Blue – MFG Code 775511

Item# 28855 Whatcom Blue – MFG Code 761511

Item# 29608 Farmhouse – MFG Code 765511

Item# 29608 Farmhouse – MFG Code 752511

Item# 29608 Farmhouse – MFG Code 738511

Item# 29608 Farmhouse – MFG Code 726511

The recall was triggered when the company was told by Twin Sisters Creamery about the recall and testing that confirmed the presence of the pathogen in the Whatcom Blue samples.

These items are no longer available for purchase, but may be in consumers’ and businesses’ refrigerators. Please check to see if you bought these cheeses. If you did, do not eat them and do not sell or serve them to others. Return them to the store where you bought them or contact your distributor, or discard them in a secure trash can.

If you ate these cheeses, monitor your health for the symptoms of an E. coli O103 infection. If you do get sick, see your doctor.