Willow Marsh Farm Raw Milk Recalled For Listeria Again

by

Willow Marsh Farm raw milk is being recalled again for possible Listeria contamination, according to a press release from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. The earlier recall, also for Listeria contamination, was issued in early February 2025. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The firm is located at 343 Hop City Road in Ballston Spa, New York in Saratoga County.

A sample of the milk that was collected by an inspector from the Department was discovered to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. On February 27, 2025, the producer was notified of a preliminary positive test result. Further testing, completed on March 4, 2025, confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the raw milk sample. The producer is now prohibited from selling raw milk until sampling indicates that the product is free of harmful bacteria.

The recalled product is Willow Marsh Farm raw milk that was sold from February 27 to March 4, 2025. You can pour this milk down the drain as long as you sanitize the sink with a mild bleach solution, or you can take it back to the farm for a refund.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up to 70 days to appear. If you drank that milk and you have been ill, see your doctor.