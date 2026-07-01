Honlyne LED Party Favors Recalled For Battery Ingestion Hazard

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Honlyne LED party favors are being recalled for a battery ingestion hazard. The favors violate the mandatory safety standard for consumer products because the battery compartments within the light up products contain button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. When these types of batteries are swallowed, they can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The retailer is Huizhou Rongheng Network Technology of China, and the importer is ABGA Advanced Trading Company of Walnut, California. The favors were manufactured in China.

This recalled product is Honlyn LED party favors. The party favors include 20 LED hair fiber optic clips, 16 LED glasses, 16 foam glow sticks, 10 light-up flower crowns, 40 finger lights, and 200 glow sticks. The words “Light Up Party Toy” are printed on the front of the product packaging. “Brand: Honlyne,” “Product Name: Glow in the Dark Party Supplies,” and “Mo. Number: HON-302HE” are printed on the back of the product packaging. One side of the packaging has several hazard warnings for small parts and button cell batteries.

This item was sold on Amazon from June 2024 through December 2025 for about $49.00. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the CPSC web site.

If you bought this product, stop using the pieces immediately and take them away from children. Contact Huizhou Rongheng Network Technology for a full refund. You will be asked to take a clear photo of the product in the trash and email it to get a refund. Remember that button cell batteries are hazardous, so do not just throw them away. Recycle or dispose of them according to your community’s hazardous waste procedures.