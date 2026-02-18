British Columbia Oysters Recalled For Norovirus Outbreak

by

The FDA is advising restaurants and retailers not to serve or sell certain British Columbia oysters that are potentially contaminated with norovirus. The state of California released information about an illness outbreak related to these oysters on February 6, 2026, but did not specify the pathogen.

The oysters are Kusshi, Chrome Point, Stellar Bay, or Stellar Bay Gold oysters harvested by Stellar Bay Shellfish from British Columbia, Canada harvest area BC 17-20 (Nanoose Bay), with CLF number 1401656. The original harvest dates are 12/30/2025, 1/20/2026, 1/26/2026, and 1/29/2026.

The oysters were sold to restaurants and food retailers in these states: California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington. They may have been sold in other states as well.

Oysters that are contaminated with norovirus can cause illness when eaten, and these illnesses can be severe among certain populations, especially the elderly and people with compromised immune systems. Food containing norovirus will look, smell, and taste normal.

Symptoms of norovirus usually develop 12 to 48 hours after eating food contaminated with this pathogen. Most people recover without medical attention, but some can become ill enough, usually through dehydration, two require hospitalization.

If you purchased these oysters, do not eat them and do not sell or serve them to others. You can throw the oysters away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can call your distributor to arrange for a refund.