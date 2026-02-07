Illnesses in California Linked to S&M Shellfish Oysters

by

Illnesses in California and perhaps in other states are linked to S&M Shellfish oysters, according to a press release issued by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). The brief release did not state what pathogen caused these illnesses, but in the past, oysters have been linked to or associated with outbreaks of norovirus, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Shigella, Vibrio, and E. coli.

The product description is Kusshi oysters, Chrome Point oysters, Stellar Bay oysters, and Stellar Bay Gold Oysters. These oysters were sold by S&M Shellfish Company of San Fransisco, California. These oysters have been recalled.

The shellfish tag identification is:

Original Harvester/Producer: BC 0741 SS

Cert. Numbers: Dates of Harvest: WS Cert No 1D47 /

Locations of Harvest: BC 17-20 Nanoose Bay CLF #1401656

The harvest dates re 1-25-26 and 1-29-26. The oysters were shipped to multiple states including California so there may be illnesses among people who live in other states.

If you bought these oysters, do not eat them, and do not sell or serve them to others. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping or double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you did eat these oysters, monitor your health for the symptoms of food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor and tell him or her about this outbreak.