Curry Powder Madras Recalled in Canada For Undeclared Mustard

by

Curry Powder Madras is being recalled in Canada because it may contain mustard, a food allergen in that country, that is not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to mustard could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Islands West Manufacturers Ltd.

This curry powder was sold in the province of British Columbia at the retail level. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site.

The recalled curry powders include Glenwood Meats Curry Powder Madras sold in 200 gram containers. The UPC number for this product is 2 88211 01229 0, and the codes are 302-25; 303-25; 310-25; 322-25; 345-25; 352-25; 005-26; 008-26; 014-26; and 015-26. Also recalled is Islands West Curry Powder Madras, packaged in 500 gram containers. This product has no UPC number, but has the codes 322-25 and 335-25.

Islands West Curry Powder Madras in 2 kilogram containers is included in this recall. This item does not have a UPC number, but has the codes 322-25 and 015-26. Red Barn Market Curry Powder Madras is also recalled. It is packaged in 200 gram containers and has the UPC number 1 88211 00000 9, and codes 302-25; 303-25; 310-25; 322-25; 345-25; 352-25; 005-26; 008-26; 014-26; and 015-26.

Root Cellar Common Curry Powder Madras is recalled. It is sold in 200 gram containers and has the UPC number 2 88211 02199 5 stamped on the label. The codes for this product are 302-25; 303-25; 310-25; 322-25; 345-25; 352-25; 005-26; 008-26; 014-26; and 015-26. Finally, This Old Farm Market Curry Powder Madras is recalled. It has the UPC number 2 88211 01079 1 on the label, and the codes 302-25; 303-25; 310-25; 322-25; and 345-25.

If you purchased any of these products and cannot consume mustard, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.