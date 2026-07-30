Health Alert For Mary’s Harvest Curry Chicken Salad For Listeria

A public health alert has been issued for Mary’s Harvest Curry Chicken Salad for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the USDA. A recall was not requested because this product is no longer available for purchase. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods of Portland, Oregon.

The recalled product was produced on June 22, 2026. It is 8 ounce plastic packages containing portions of Mary’s Harvest Curry Chicken Salad. The use by date of July 30, 2026 is printed on the back label. There is no UPC number and no lot number for this recall. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the USDA web site.

This product has the establishment number P-39928 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The chicken salad was shipped to retail locations in the states of Oregon and Washington. The problem was discovered during routine establishment testing.

FSIS is concerned that some consumers have frozen this product for later use. If you did freeze it, understand that freezing does not kill Listeria bacteria. And even if you ate it on June 22, 2026, the incubation period for Listeria infections can be up to 70 days, so you still may get sick.

Monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis if you ate this salad. Most people get sick within a week or two. If you do develop symptoms, see your doctor as soon as possible.

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