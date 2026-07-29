Ramona Deli Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 13 in California

A Ramona Deli Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 13 people in California, according to the San Diego County News Center. Public health officials are specifically warning consumers about eating raw, unpasteurized eggs. That deli is located inside the Ramona Family Naturals Market at 325 6th Street in Ramona, California.

Investigators think the outbreak is connected to mayonnaise that was made with unpasteurized eggs. The market’s owner is working with the county’s Environmental Health and Quality and Public Health Services. They have stopped using raw, unpasteurized eggs in all products.

The patient age range is from 27 to 60. Four people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. Illnesses started on June 21, 2026.

Officials did say this outbreak strain is not associated with the Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled Midwest Poultry Services shell eggs. That outbreak has sickened at least 98 people in 17 states.

Raw eggs are a typical source of Salmonella outbreaks. One of the issues is that the eggs can be contaminated from the inside, as Salmonella can invade a hen’s ovaries. The contamination does not affect the taste, texture, aroma, or appearance of the eggs.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start from 6 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated with the bacteria, but the incubation period can last as long as a week. People usually experience headache, fever, chills, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. People at higher risk for serious complications from this infection include the very young, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with chronic illnesses and compromised immune systems.

If you ate at that restaurant and have been ill with the symptoms of salmonellosis, see your doctor. You may be part of this Ramona Deli Salmonella outbreak. Your doctor should report your illness, but if you didn’t see a doctor, please call the County Department of Environmental Health Quality at (858) 505-6814, or complete this online form.

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