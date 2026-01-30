Moringa Leaf Salmonella Outbreak Case Count Increase to 65

by

The moringa leaf Salmonella outbreak linked to Live It Up Super Greens dietary supplement powder case is growing. The case count is now at 65 sick in 28 states, with 14 hospitalized. That is an increase of 20 more cases, 2 new hospitalizations, and 7 new states. And another product has been linked to these illnesses.

This is the second outbreak linked to moringa leaf powder in the past few months. The first ended on December 5, 2025, with 11 illnesses. That outbreak was linked to Member’s Mark Super Greens, Food to Live moringa powder, and Africa Imports moringa powder.

In this second outbreak, the case count by state is: Alabama (1), Connecticut (3), Delaware (1), Iowa (2), Maine (1), Michigan (2) Missouri (1), Nebraska (2), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (1), Utah (1), Washington (1), Massachusetts (3), New York (5), South Carolina (2), Vermont (2), Minnesota (3), Ohio (4), Illinois (4), Kentucky (4), and Wisconsin (12). The new states are North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1), New Jersey (1), Oklahoma (1), Texas (1), California (2), and Virginia (2).

In addition to these new cases, another strain of Salmonella has been discovered. Some people were sickened by Salmonella Newport, in addition to the Salmonella Typhimurium that sickened 45 people.

Illness onset dates range from August 22, 2025 to January 11, 2026. Of 55 people who gave information about their illness to public health investigators, 14 have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 25%, higher than the typical rate of 20% for most Salmonella outbreaks. The patient age range is from 3 to 81 years.

State and local officials interviewed people about what they ate the week before they got sick. Of the 40 people interviewed, 35, or 88%, said they ate a product containing moringa leaf powder, including 31 who consumed Live It Up Super Greens supplements only, three who consumed only Why Not Natural moringa capsules, which have been recalled, and one person who consumed both products.

Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from patient samples are closely related genetically. That means they likely got sick from eating the same product. Officials in Illinois collected and tested open samples from a patient’s Live It Up Super Greens Powder. The Salmonella found in that powder was the outbreak strain of Salmonella Typhimurium.

If you have Live It Up Super Greens Powder or Why Not Natural Pure Organic Moringa Green Superfood capsules, do not consume them. You can throw them away or take them back for a refund.

If you did consume these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Salmonella infection for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.