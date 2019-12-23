Emesa Premium Sesame Tahini Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Emesa Premium Sesame Tahini is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recalled product.

The problem was revealed as a result of a random sampling by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The final lab reports have not been released, but Emesa Foods is taking the precaution of recalling this product.

The recalled product is Emesa Premium Sesame Tahini sold in 800 gram packages. It is packaged into 23 cases. Each case has 6 containers of the tahini. The UPC number on the product is 850005298267, product code 29826, and the expiration date is 02/25/2021. The expiration date is printed on the side of the container.

If you purchased this product with that UPC number and expiration date, do not eat it, even if you are going to cook it. Throw it away in a sealed container or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Some people can have a more serious infection by getting into the bloodstream. If you have eaten this product and experienced these symptoms, see a doctor.