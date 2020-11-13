Barakat Restaurant Salmonella Outbreak in Canada Ends With Dozens Sick

by

A Barakat Restaurant Salmonella outbreak in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada has ended after sickening dozens of people, according to Lambton Public Health. people were sickened after eating at that restaurant and at the Barakat food truck in Corunna, Ontario, between October 19 and October 29, 2020.

The restaurant and food truck have been voluntarily closed since October 30, 2020 while public health officials conducted an investigation. A re-inspection will be conducted when the facilities are ready to re-open. The owners have been cooperating with Lambton Public Health.

There are currently 45 laboratory-confirmed Salmonella cases associated with this outbreak. And about 185 other people have reported illness with symptoms that are compatible with salmonellosis after eating at these premises. About 90% of the exposures occurred between October 21 and October 25, 2020.

Multiple follow-up inspections have been conducted, and officials are satisfied that there is no ongoing source of Salmonella related to this outbreak. Several food specimens and ingredients were collected for testing during these inspections.

Lab tests and analysis did not pinpoint a specific food item, leading investigators to suspect that the outbreak “resulted from cross-contamination of multiple food items.” Analysis indicated potential contamination of dishes containing hummus, but the results were not conclusive.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, stomach cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery. People usually start getting sick a few hours to a few days after infection, although some symptoms may not start until six days later.

If you ate at either of those establishments during the time period mentioned and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Barakat Restaurant Salmonella outbreak. You can report your illness to Lambton Public Health at 519-383-8331.