Flowers Foods has amended its December 3, 2020 voluntary recall for two Canyon Bakehouse products for undeclared gluten to include more information for Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels. The expanded distribution for the product now includes retail customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island. The initial recall involved products distributed to these states: Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

Anyone who is allergic to wheat or gluten or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The initial recall was issued after product testing revealed the possible presence of gluten. This amendment covers product that had not been initially identified as part of that recall.

The recalled product is Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels, with UPC number 8-53584-00221-8 and lot number 032220316. If you cannot consume wheat or gluten, do not eat it, if both this UPC number and lot number are printed on the package. Look for the last five digits of the lot number, which is on the plastic closure that seals the bag.

You can throw the recalled product away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of celiac disease include abdominal pain and bloating, chronic diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, weight loss, iron-deficiency anemia, fatigue, and delayed growth. Symptoms of a wheat allergy include swelling, itching, or irritation of the mouth or throat; hives or an itchy rash; nasal congestion; headache; cramps, nausea, or vomiting; and difficulty breathing.