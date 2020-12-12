Cozy Vale Raw Milk Recalled For Possible E. coli Contamination

by

Cozy Vale raw milk is being recalled for possible E. coli contamination, according to a piece in The Olympian. That same dairy also recalled raw milk for possible E. coli contamination in 2017. The Cozy Vale Creamery is located in Tenino, Washington. The company is not aware of any illnesses associated with these recalled products.

The voluntary recall is for gallon, half-gallon, quart, and pint containers of raw, or unpasteurized, milk that were sold in retail stores in Western Washington state. The recalled products have best by dates of December 12 to December 23, 2020.

The pathogen was found in routine sampling of retail raw cream conducted by the Washington State Department of Agriculture. Tests did not find the bacteria in skim and whole raw milk products, but all of these items were processed from the same milk.

Raw milk has not been pasteurized, or heat treated, a process which destroys pathogens such as E. coli, Salmonella, and Brucella. Cows can carry this pathogen and not show any sign of illness.

The FDA recommends that consumers avoid raw milk and raw milk products, especially those in high risk groups who have a risk of serious complications from food poisoning. Those populations include the very young, the elderly, pregnant women, people with compromised immune systems, and those with chronic illnesses such as diabetes.

The symptoms of an E. coli infection include nausea, vomiting, severe and painful abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. A complication of this infection, called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) is a type of kidney failure, and can occur among children under the age of 5. Symtpoms of HUS include little urine output, pale skin, lethargy, and easy bruising.

If you purchased any of the recalled Cozy Vale raw milk products, do not consume them. Throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling these products.