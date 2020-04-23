FDA Info on Red Clover Sprouts E. coli O103 Outbreak

by

The FDA is weighing in on the red clover sprouts E. coli O103 outbreak. This outbreak is associated with Jimmy John’s restaurants according to the CDC. and the fact that a majority of patients interviewed ate sprouts at Jimmy John’s before they got sick. The outbreak is over after sickening 51 people in 10 states. Three people were hospitalized because they were so sick.

The patient case counts by state are: Florida (1), Idaho (1), Illinois (7), Iowa (3), Missouri (1), New York (1), Texas (1), Utah (34), Virginia (1), Wyoming (1). Illness onset dates range from January 6, 2020 to March 15, 2020. The patient age range is from 1 to 79 years. The last illness onset date was March 15, 2020.

The outbreak case count increased from 39 in 6 states from the last outbreak update in March 2019. The new states include Idaho, New York, Virginia, and Wyoming.

The only mention of Jimmy John’s restaurant in this outbreak is that the bacteria that made people sick in this outbreak is the same as the one that sickened people in November – December 2019 in an outbreak in Iowa linked to that restaurant. While the Chicago Indoor Garden red clover sprouts were recalled, the recall notice on the FDA site did not mention whether or not any illnesses were associated with those particular products.

The main focus for the FDA was the recall of Chicago Indoor Garden red clover sprouts. All of the products made with those sprouts were recalled in March 2020. They include Red Clover in a 4 ounce clamshell, Red Clover in 2 pound boxes, Sprout Salad in a 6 ounce clamshell, Mixed Greens in a 4 ounce clamshell, and Spring Salad in a 6 ounce clamshell.

The Chicago Indoor Garden sprouts products were sold in Coosemans Chicago Inc., Battaglia Distributing, Living Waters Farms, and Whole Foods Markets stores throughout the Midwest. The best by dates on those products were between 12/1/2019 and 3/12/2020.

The bacteria found on the Chicago Indoor Garden sprouts matches the current outbreak strain.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection include a mild fever, possible vomiting, painful and severe abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that is usually bloody and watery. These symptoms usually start a few days, up. to a week after infection. If you or anyone you know has been experiencing these symptoms, they should see a doctor as soon as possible.