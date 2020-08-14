FDA Recalls Certain Hand Sanitizers with 1-Propanol as Toxic

by

The FDA is recalling certain hand sanitizers with 1-propanol as toxic, adding to the list of hand sanitizers that contain methanol, or wood alcohol. These hand sanitizers are labeled to contain ethanol or isopropyl alcohol, which are the correct ingredients, but have tested positive for 1-propanol contamination, which is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizer. Scroll down in the linked document to find the long list of recalled hand sanitizers.

Ingesting 1-propanol can cause central nervous system depression, which can result in death. Symptoms of 1-propanol exposure include confusion, decreased consciousness, and slowed pulse and breathing. Animal studies have shown that the central nervous system depressant effects of 1-propanol are two to four times as potent as alcohol.

Young children who accidentally swallow these products, and adolescents and adults who drink these products as and alcohol substitute are most at risk.

Any consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizers containing 1-propanol and are experiencing symptoms should seek immediate care for treatment. Symptoms that may occur due to skin or eye exposure to these hand sanitizers can include irritation and allergic skin reactions.

The FDA is keeping a running list of recalled hand sanitizers that is a do-not-use list. The brand that is mentioned in the warning about 1-propanol is Harmonic Nature S de RL de MI of Mexico. The recalled product is Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer with NDC numbers 76949-234-01, 76949-234-02, 76949-235-01, and 76949-235-02.

If you purchased any of the hand sanitizer products on the FDA list, stop using them immediately. You can dispose of them according to your community’s hazardous waste disposal system, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. Do not pour these products down the drain and do not flush them.

If you have used a hand sanitizer and have experienced adverse reactions, see your doctor. Then report your reactions to the FDA using the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting System.