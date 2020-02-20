FDA Releases Final Report on Tailor Cut Salmonella Fruit Mix Outbreak

by

The FDA has released its final report on the Tailor Cut Salmonella Fruit Mix outbreak that sickened at least 165 people in 14 states. The outbreak is linked to fruit mix sold by Tailor Cut Produce of North Brunswick, New Jersey. The mix contained cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, and red grapes. This outbreak is over as of February 18, 2020. It was caused by Salmonella Javiana.

The case count by state is: California (1) Colorado (1), Connecticut (1), Delaware (49), Florida (1), Georgia (1), Illinois (1), Massachusetts (1), Minnesota (1), New Jersey (50), New York (7), Pennsylvania (49), Virginia (1), and Washington (1). Seventy-three people were hospitalized, which is a high percentage for a Salmonella outbreak. Many of those sickened ate the fruit while they were in hospitals, long term care facilities, and schools, which may help explain the hospitalization rate.

Tailor Cut recalled its Fruit Luau mix, which contains cantaloupe, honeydew melon, pineapple, and grapes, as well as cut honeydew, cut cantaloupe, and cut pineapple products in December 2019. Those products were sold in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Delaware between November 15 and December 1, 2019. That helps explain the high case count numbers in those states. People who lived in other states said they traveled to the outbreak states before they got sick.

The outbreak notice also mentions tips for consumers to help protect them against illness that can be caused by contaminated produce. If you purchased recalled produce, wash your refrigerator with a ild bleach solution after you discard the food. Always rinse produce in clean running water before you eat, slice, or prepare them. Scrub firm produce with a clean produce brush.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, nausea, stomach and abdominal cramps, vomiting, headache, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and diarrhea. Many people who are hospitalized suffer from dehydration. If you have eaten the recalled products and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Tailor Cut Salmonella fruit mix outbreak.