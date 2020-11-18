by

The FDA stops sales of Nano Silver as false COVID-19 treatment through a civil complaint for permanent injunction. The complaint was filed on November 13, 2020 in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. The U.S. is alleging that Natural Solutions Foundation sold and distributed a nano silver product that the defendants claim will “cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent COVID-19.”

Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark of the Justice Department’s Civil Division said in a statement,“The Department of Justice will not allow individuals to take advantage of the ongoing public health emergency by peddling unproven, unapproved drugs. We will continue to work closely with the Food and Drug Administration to halt the illegal sale of such products during this pandemic.”

FDA Chief Counsel Stacy Amin said, “FDA will not hesitate to take strong action to enforce the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and protect the public from the unlawful distribution of products that have not been shown to be safe and effective in treating or preventing COVID-19. Distributors of such products—especially those such as the defendants in this case, who have a history of violating the Act and, despite warning, failed to take prompt voluntary action to sufficiently correct their conduct—place unsuspecting American consumers at risk by offering their unproven products to treat serious diseases like COVID-19.”

The complaint alleges that the defendants introduced an unapproved new drug into interstate commerce, and that the disease claims made lack support from clinical studies or other credible substantiation. In addition, the product is misbranded because it does not have adequate directions.

The FDA sent a joint warning letter to the company along with the Federal Trade Commission on May 19 2020, telling the company that they were violating the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The defendants removed certain claims regarding the product but failed to remove others.