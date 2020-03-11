Fresh Sprouts Fresh Bean Sprouts Recall For Salmonella Updated

by

The food recall warning issued on February 21, 2020 for Fresh Sprouts Fresh Bean Sprouts for possible Salmonella contamination has been updated to include more information. The sprouts were sold at the retail level in Ontario. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem.

The recalled product is Fresh Sprouts Fresh Bean Sprouts sold in 454 gram (1 pound) containers. The UPC number on the product is 8 27468 00100 0 and the codes printed on the label are 20/MAR/17 and 20/MAR/18. The package code in the first recall was for 20/FEB/28.

This recall was triggered by test results. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting an investigation which may prompt the recall of other products. If that happens, consumers will be informed on the CFIA web site.

If you purchased this product with that UPC number and those code dates, do not eat it, even if are going to cook with it. Throw it away in a sealed package in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning can include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach cramps, chills, headache, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you ate this product and have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor.