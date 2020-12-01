by

Golden Boy Custard Muffin Pandan recalled for undeclared milk. This is a different product from the Golden Boy Custard Muffin Original that was also recalled for undeclared milk. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who has lactose intolerance could have a serious reaction if they eat the product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The company is Hong Thai Foods Corp.

The recalled product is Golden Boy Custard Muffin Pandan and it was sold nationwide at the consumer retail level. The Pandan is packaged in a 7.76 ounce rigid clear plastic package. The best before date printed on the package is 29/01/2022. And the product UPC number on the package is 9555719731604.

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors tested the product at their Food Laboratory. The undeclared milk allergens were found during the testing.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk for any reason, don’t eat it. Throw the product away after first double bagging it. Put it in a secure garbage can with a tight lid. You can also take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a milk allergy can start at any time in life. The symptoms include wheezing, hives, itching and tingling feeling in the lips and mouth, swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat, and coughing or shortness of breath. Symptoms of lactose intolerance include gas, bloating, cramps, nausea, and diarrhea.